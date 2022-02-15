Capital International Sarl Sells 3,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 332.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 189.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,269,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,775,000 after buying an additional 9,404,466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 138.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,878,000 after buying an additional 8,250,704 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CSX opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
CSX Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.