Capital International Sarl Sells 3,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 332.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 189.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,269,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,775,000 after buying an additional 9,404,466 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 138.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,878,000 after buying an additional 8,250,704 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.