Capital International Sarl Sells 5,413 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

