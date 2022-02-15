Capital Research Global Investors Has $733.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.12% of Southern worth $733,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of SO opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

