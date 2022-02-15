Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $632,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $630.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

