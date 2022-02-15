Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,353 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,032,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $796,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 14.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 85.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of WWD opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.