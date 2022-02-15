Capital Research Global Investors Sells 29,670 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.60% of Equinix worth $1,137,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,286 shares of company stock valued at $15,072,762. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.88.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $669.38 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $765.90 and a 200-day moving average of $797.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.