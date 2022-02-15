Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,610 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.93% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,012,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

