Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.69% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,071,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

