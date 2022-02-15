Capital World Investors Grows Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.64% of Barrick Gold worth $1,169,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOLD opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
