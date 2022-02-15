Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

NASDAQ:CGRN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 64,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.23.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

