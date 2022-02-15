Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 16,729 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.