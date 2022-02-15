Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 88,869 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NYSE F opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.