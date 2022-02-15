Capula Management Ltd Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,122 shares of company stock worth $19,637,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

