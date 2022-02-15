Capula Management Ltd Invests $602,000 in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.