Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $229.42 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

