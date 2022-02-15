Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will announce $372.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.95 million to $435.70 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $351.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,564,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,262,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,849,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

