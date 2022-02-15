Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Catalent worth $38,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.