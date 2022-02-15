Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.27. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

