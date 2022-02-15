Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Celsius stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.41 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

