Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.93. Celularity shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CELU. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Celularity alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.