Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.45 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,409.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.