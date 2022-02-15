Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.45 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPC stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,409.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Pilgrim’s Pride Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
