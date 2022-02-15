Centiva Capital LP Invests $2.10 Million in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.64% of Levere at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVRA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Levere in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Levere stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

