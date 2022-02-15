Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,432,000 after purchasing an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average is $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.