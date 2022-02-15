Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report sales of $62.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.98 million to $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $256.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.15 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $280.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 396,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $816.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

