Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post sales of $82.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.18 million. Certara posted sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $293.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.94 million to $294.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.23 million, with estimates ranging from $359.33 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,217,193 shares of company stock worth $272,789,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.