Certified Advisory Corp Buys 434 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

