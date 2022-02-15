Certified Advisory Corp Buys 71 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $875.76 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $991.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $913.05. The company has a market capitalization of $879.50 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,917,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,082,185 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

