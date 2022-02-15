Certified Advisory Corp Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $152.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

