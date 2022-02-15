Cerus (CERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Cerus has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $897.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cerus by 367.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

