Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 449.0 days.
Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $$11.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
