Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 449.0 days.

Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $$11.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

