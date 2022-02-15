Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 140.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,391,000 after buying an additional 727,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $44,520,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

NYSE DHI opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.