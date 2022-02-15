Charter Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

