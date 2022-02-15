Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in KLA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $365.16 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

