Charter Trust Co. Sells 302 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

