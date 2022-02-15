Charter Trust Co. Sells 450 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $380.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.76 and its 200-day moving average is $444.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.