Charter Trust Co. Sells 640 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,321,000 after buying an additional 79,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

