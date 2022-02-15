Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Chemours stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. Chemours has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 313.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 675,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

