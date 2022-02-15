Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.15. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 65.13%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

