China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

