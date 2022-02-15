China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE CYD opened at $13.36 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $886,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth about $315,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
