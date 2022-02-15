Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,563.95. 286,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,810. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,588.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,747.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

