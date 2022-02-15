Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 75.5% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

