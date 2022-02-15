Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 billion-$7.66 billion.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 148,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.