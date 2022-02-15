Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 43,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in South State by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in South State during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 1,690.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of South State by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.