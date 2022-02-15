CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.740 EPS.

NYSE CIR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.16. 109,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

