Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.37.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

