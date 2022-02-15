Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,005 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $497.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

