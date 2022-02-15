Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

