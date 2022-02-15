Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 28.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 115.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.