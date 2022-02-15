Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 14.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $517,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL stock opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 2.13.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

